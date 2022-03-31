The Washington Wizards host the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow night. Here is the preview.

Game info

When: Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Radio: The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM

Injuries: For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (wrist, out), Kyle Kuzma (knee, out), Vernon Carey (hip, questionable). For the Mavericks, Sterling Brown (coronavirus, out), Theo Pinson (finger, out), Trey Burke (coronavirus, out), Tim Hardaway (foot, out), and Frank Ntilinka (ankle, questionable).

What to watch for

The Wizards will host the Mavericks and meet them for the first time since they traded Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans for Kristaps Porzingis. It will be interesting to see how the fans react to Dinwiddie and Bertans when they are on the court tomorrow.

Washington is also one loss or one Atlanta Hawks win away from being eliminated from postseason play. Since Dallas is entering this game with a 48-29 record and is also third in the Western Conference, they will be favored to win, according to any reputable bookie out there. While a postseasonless-year wasn’t what we were hoping for in the preseason as fans, let’s see if the Wizards can get one more feel-good win before the end of the regular season.