The Washington Wizards will still be playoff bound no matter what happens with the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder game tonight. Washington beat the Orlando Magic, 127-110 on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena in D.C. to give Wizards fans a feel-good win toward the end of the regular season.

After a poor 35-27 first quarter, the rest of this game was all Wizards, all the time. Kristaps Porzingis scored 35 points to lead Washington. Tomas Satoransky had a 13 assist, 10 rebound double double without scoring a point. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 25 points and Daniel Gafford also added 17 points off the bench.

Washington also out rebounded Orlando, 51-42 and dished 35 total assists.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 28 points.

The Wizards’ next game is on Friday when they host the Dallas Mavericks. It will feature the return of Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, who were traded last month. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET.