The Washington Wizards (32-43) take on the visiting Orlando Magic (43-31) Wednesday.

Game info

When: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma (Out, Knee); Vernon Carey (Questionable, Hip); Bradley Beal (Out, Wrist)

Magic: Bol Bol (Foot, Out); Jonathan Isaac (Out); Jalen Suggs (Questionable, Ankle); Wendell Carter Jr. (Out)

Pregame notes

The Wizards will look to remain undefeated against the Magic when they face each other on Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The teams last matched up Jan. 12, resulting in a 112-106 victory for Washington. In that game, Kyle Kuzma put up a team-high 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished 9 assists. Former Wizards players Spencer Dinwiddie and Montrezl Harrell combined for 33 points.

Washington will play their second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday. They are coming off a 107-94 loss to the Bulls. Rui Hachimura and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led with 21 and 20 points respectively but the team was unable to stop Chicago’s fourth quarter run. Having Kyle Kuzma in the lineup could have impacted the game but he’s recovering from a knee injury. DeMar DeRozan finished the night with a team-high 32 points and 7 rebounds. Center Nikola Vucevic (27 points) and Zach LaVine (14 points) were the only two other players on the Bulls to score in double figures.

Orlando has lost its last 3 games with its most recent being against the Cavaliers on Monday. Even though they lost, they had 7 players score in double digits. The Wizards will look to slow down the Magic leading scorers Cole Anthony, who is averaging 16.8 points and a team-high 5.8 assists per game, and Franz Wagner. Wagner is averaging 15.4 points per game.

The Wizards should bounce back with a win against the Magic, who currently sits at the bottom of conference and league standings.