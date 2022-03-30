May the odds be in the Wizards favor...and against Orlando they surely are

The season series against the Orlando Magic will come to a close tonight for the Washington Wizards. Washington currently owns the series over their division rival with a 3-0 lead. All except the first game were pretty close in scoring, but the the second game was the one where the Wizards went off. Well Kyle Kuzma went off. In this game Kuzma notched a double-double with 27 points and 22 rebounds and not a single foul. Bradley Beal had 20 points, but didn’t shoot well as he was 7-of-22. See the highlights below from the game back in January.

DraftKings Odds

Draftkings Sportsbook is the place where the odds for the game can be found. The Wizards have a -3.5 spread declaring them to be the favorites over Orlando. This season the Wizards have been the better team over the Magic as Orlando is the worst team in the league on paper. Although that’s accurate, it still doesn’t stop Terrence Ross from going all in on the Wizards in almost every game.

Spread: Wizards -3.5, Magic +3.5

Total (over/under): 222

Moneyline: Wizards -160, Pistons +140

How to watch

You can watch the game tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington.

