The Washington Wizards (28-33) play the Atlanta Hawks (29-32) on Friday night. Here’s the preview:

Game Info

When: Friday, March 4, 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Odds: Click here to see them.

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Wrist, Out); Kristaps Porzingis (Knee, Day-to-day)

Hawks: Trae Young (Ankle, Day-to-day); Lou Williams (Hip, Day-to-day); John Collins (Foot, Out); Onyeka Okongwu (Out)

Pregame Notes

The Wizards will face the Hawks on Tuesday night for the third time this season after splitting games. Their last game, played on Nov. 1, resulting in a 7-point loss for Washington on the road. After beating the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, the Wizards will look to continue their 3-game homestand on a positive note.

Kyle Kuzma is leading the Wizards in points (17) and rebounds (8.8). Thomas Bryant is coming off a solid game against the Pistons, scoring 16 points and grabbing 6 rebounds off the bench. Daniel Gafford, who is taking advantage of his starting role, has also played well recently, averaging 14.3 points in the last 3 games.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.