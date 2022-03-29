The Washington Wizards lost to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, 107-94.

The first half went with Washington playing from behind for most of the time. Nikola Vucevic scored 15 of his 27 points in that quarter alone. Washington still had some good plays like this one.

What a find!



Sato dropping dimes early pic.twitter.com/wwPQkxZIEB — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 29, 2022

Washington still remained close throughout the second and third quarters until Chicago took a double digit lead. DeMar DeRozan ultimate became Chicago’s leading scorer with 32 points, but he didn’t look as strong as Vucevic.

Though Washington lost again, they still had some strong performances by Rui Hachimura, who had 21 points while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 20 more. Nevertheless, the loss still gets Washington just one game toward their near-inevitable elimination of a play-in game spot.

The Wizards are back in action tomorrow to play the Orlando Magic tomorrow. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET.