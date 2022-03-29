On Tuesday, the Washington Wizards released their City Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 NBA season, which are pink in color and with cherry blossom trim. The release noted that the Wizards will also have a new court next season when they wear the City Edition jerseys at home games.

Forward Kyle Kuzma, who is the Wizards’ fashionista, (and infamous for wearing Belgian designer Raf Simons’ pink sweater last fall), did a photo shoot at the Japanese Embassy and also a video which you can see below.

The Cherry Blossoms can be seen all throughout the DMV and next season, for the first time ever, they’ll be seen on the hardwood.



Introducing our 2022-23 Bloom City Edition Uniform pic.twitter.com/L1TFIcMT77 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 29, 2022

While Washington is having Cherry Blossom Night (with the blossoms in full bloom) in a game against the Chicago Bulls (as I write this), the Wizards are not wearing these jerseys. That’s presumably because of NBA regulations. Again, we won’t see Washington don these jerseys until next season.

