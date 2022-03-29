Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Washington Wizards, barring a sudden hot late season run and some help by other teams, will not make the play-in game this season. To that end, it will end a two-year run where the Wizards failed to make the postseason in some type of form. In 2019-20, the Wizards effectively made a play-in of sorts because they were part of the Orlando bubble. And in 2020-21, the Wizards made the play-in round and advanced to the first round of the playoffs.

If the Wizards fail to make the play-in, which most of you expect, how would you grade this season? Washington looks like they may have a 35-win season or so. But with a tougher Eastern Conference this year, Washington needs more talent than they have shown to this point.

Here’s this week’s survey on that topic and Wizards fan confidence. Vote today!

