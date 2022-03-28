The Washington Wizards (32-42) take on the visiting Chicago Bulls (43-31) Tuesday night.

Game info

When: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma (Out, Knee); Vernon Carey (Questionable, Hip); Bradley Beal (Out, Wrist)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (Out, Knee)

Pregame notes

The Wizards will look to win their third consecutive game on Tuesday night when they face the Bulls. The Wizards have yet to beat Chicago this season. The last time they matched up was on Jan. 7, which resulted in a 130-122 loss on the road for Washington.

Washington is coming off a win against the Golden State Warriors, who were without Steph Curry as he recovers from a sprained ligament in his left foot. Even without Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards found a way to stay ahead the entirety of the game. Corey Kispert started the game off hot with 16 first-half points and finished the game with a team-high 25 points. It was also a record night for the forward, who passed Bradley Beal for the most threes by a rookie in team history. He, Kristaps Porzingis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for 70 points.

The Bulls, who are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, will be on their second game of a back-to-back come Tuesday night. The Wizards need to take advantage of Sunday’s momentum and have more rest than the Bulls.