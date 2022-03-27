It goes without saying that the Golden State Warriors just don’t have the same bite that they do when Stephen Curry is on the floor. The Washington Wizards took advantage of that. They dished the Dubs their fifth loss in the last six games for a 123-115 win.

The Wizards never trailed for a single second in the game. They went up by nine in the first quarter and never looked back, with the lead even ballooning to 18 points late in the second quarter.

Corey Kispert led the charge from the jump. He broke Bradley Beal’s Wizards franchise record for most three-pointers in a rookie season early in the first quarter and just kept going. He finished with a career-high 25 points, 16 of which came in the first half.

Kispert served as the bellwether for how the rest of the night would go as Washington scorched the nets from distance while Golden State would struggle to keep up. The Wiz went 16-for-28 (57.1%) from three-point land while the Dubs stayed ice-cold going 8-for-33 (24.2%).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope got the memo. The veteran shooting guard didn’t miss the entire game, making all eight attempts from the field, including three triples and three free-throws for an efficient 22 points.

Kristaps Porzingis didn’t have a great game shooting the ball (6-for-21 from the field) but still finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, and six assists while going 10-for-11 from the free-throw line.

D.C.’s four-game home stand continues on Tuesday night as the Chicago Bulls come to town.