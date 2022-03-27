Wizards vs Warriors GameThread

The Washington Wizards return home after a three-game road trip to play against the Golden State Warriors. Since the last time the Wizards played the Warriors, nearly two weeks ago, the Warriors’ superstar, Stephen Curry, was injured. Obviously, this loss will leave the Warriors without some key firepower. It has resulted in the Warriors losing 4 out of their past five games and puts this matchup in a vastly different light than their previous matchup.

For the Wizards, this is an opportunity to get on a winning streak. A winning streak is something that hasn’t been a frequent sight lately. If the Wizards are able to pull this win off against the shorthanded Warriors, it would mark the first time the Wizards have won back-to-back games since January 12th.

Can the Wizards step up and beat the shorthanded Warriors? Or will the Wizards take a step closer to being eliminated from a potential spot in the play-In Tournament?

Join us for the conversation tonight. The game will kick off a 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington.