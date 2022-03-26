The Washington Wizards (31-42) take on the visiting Golden State Warriors (48-26) who are looking to break out of an ice-cold slump.

Game info

When: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 6 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Odds: The Wizards are underdogs with a spread of +7.5

Injury Report

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma (Out, Knee); Bradley Beal (Out, Wrist), Daniel Gafford (Questionable, Neck)

Warriors: Stephen Curry (Out, Knee); James Wiseman (Out, Knee), Andre Iguodala (Questionable, Back)

Pregame notes

In Kristaps We Trust - With Kyle Kuzma on the shelf and Bradley Beal’s last game aeons ago, it’s been Kristaps Porzingis showing off some star power for the Wizards. In the last four games with Kuz out, Porzingis has averaged 23.8 points per game on 47.8% shooting from the field to go along with 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. KP will surely be the foc

al point early and often, one that Golden State’s defense will be zoned in on from the jump.

Missing Stephen Curry - These same two teams faced off just two weeks prior, with Stephen Curry torching the Wiz for 47 points and spoiling any attempts at a comeback. The Warriors star unfortunately got injured the very next game against the Boston Celtics. Since then, Golden State has gone 1-4 in their last five contests, dating back to that same win over Washington. Look for them to try and break out of their Stephen Curry-less slump in D.C.

Dangerous Deni - Ever since a three-game scoreless stretch earlier in the month, Deni Avdija has turned it up a notch offensively. The second-year wing has averaged 13.2 points off the Wizards bench in the last seven games, dating back to that first Warriors encounter. He’s fresh off a career-high 21 points in their latest win against the Detroit Pistons, which encouragingly came via another career-high of 16 field goal attempts. Expect the Israeli to carry over some of that aggressiveness on Sunday.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.