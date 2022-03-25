Sometimes, the odds are broken. That’s what happened tonight when the Washington Wizards (31-42) got a 100-97 win over the Detroit Pistons (20-54) on Friday night on the road.

This contest was a tale of two halves. Washington came into halftime with a 60-44 lead and they seemed to be in full control. Deni Avdija scored 17 of his 21 points in the half and had a double double with 10 rebounds off the bench. Perhaps he read some of our commenters suggesting that he should not play in EuroBasket this September, but I digress.

As the second half began, the Pistons began to make their run, ultimately taking the lead with 5 minutes left after a Saddiq Bey (8 points) made a three and they even led 97-96 after Cade Cunningham (22 points) made a shot with 45.9 seconds left. But Porzingis scored the go-ahead bucket and Avdija made the final free throws to help Washington come away with the win and undefeated against Detroit.

Porzingis led the Wizards with 30 points tonight, scoring 11 in the fourth quarter to keep Washington in the win column. While the Wizards won tonight, this game was still very close to being another game that they threw away after leading by as many as 17 points at one point.

The Wizards will head back home for their next game this Sunday to host the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. ET. See you then.