Wizards at Pistons GameThread

By Albert Lee
Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards conclude a three-game road trip against the Detroit Pistons tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Watch the game on NBC Sports Washington PLUS. Listen on The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM.

Go Wizards. Let’s hope we beat those odds!

