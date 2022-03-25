Filed under: Washington Wizards GameThreads Wizards at Pistons GameThread By Albert Lee@aleeinthedmv Mar 25, 2022, 6:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Wizards at Pistons GameThread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images The Washington Wizards conclude a three-game road trip against the Detroit Pistons tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Watch the game on NBC Sports Washington PLUS. Listen on The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM. Go Wizards. Let’s hope we beat those odds! Loading comments...
Loading comments...