Thank you for your input in this week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. Our national results are below.

Fans think Joel Embiid will win the NBA scoring title

It’s a close race! LeBron currently is averaging 30 points per game which leads the league in that department, and I think that’s how this poll was designed — who’s going to lead the points per game race.

But James has 1,618 points scored this season, well under the 1,889 points Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has. Based on total points, the race will be between Tatum, the leader in the total points scored race, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (1,882 pts) and Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (1,880 pts). Embiid, the winner of this poll, is fifth in total points with 1,760. James is ninth.

Stats were accurate as of 8:30 p.m. ET on Mar. 24.

When it’s all said and done, Devin Booker > Klay Thompson

Sixty-two percent of our national fans believe that the Phoenix Suns guard will have a better career than the Golden State Warriors one.

Individually, Booker may already have the better career. But he doesn’t have a ring, which Golden State fans will certainly take issue with.

75 percent of fans think the Heat is an Eastern Conference contender

The Heat are first in the East with a 47-26 re old, 1.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers. When a team is first place in the conference, it’s a contender.

