Preview: Wizards are not the favorites against the Pistons, third-worst team in the NBA

It’s understandable that the Washington Wizards are not good at all, but worse than the Detroit Pistons...now come on! That’s a bit of a reach, but according to the odds, the Wizards just are not the team to beat the Pistons tonight despite beating them already three times this season.

The first meet up had to be the most interesting of the three as both teams went into overtime, where Kyle Kuzma made the game-winning three-pointer leading his team with 26 points. Bradley Beal had 25 points and six rebounds in the win. At this time the Wizards were 15-11, which doesn’t look bad, but let’s not forget they started the season off hot at 10-3. Both teams were in a slump, Detroit more than Washington because Detroit was 4-20 at the end of the game.

The Pistons aren’t playing for much except maybe a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Washington needs to be focused on the draft as well since they’re a few games away from being eliminated altogether as well.

DraftKings Odds

The odds for the game can be found here on DraftKings Sportsbook and you’ll notice the Pistons are the favorites with a -4.5 spread. Washington not being the chosen team to win this matchup just shows how low on the totem pole the Wizards are in terms of competitiveness as a team. There isn’t anything about the Wizards that sends teams into a frenzy. You play your game and you can beat Washington...it’s really that simple.

Spread: Wizards +4.5

Total (over/under): 221

Moneyline: Wizards +160, Pistons -190

How to watch

You can watch the game tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.