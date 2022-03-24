The Washington Wizards (30-42) will face the Detroit Pistons (20-53) on Friday night.

Game info

When: Friday, March 25, 2022, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma (Out, Knee); Bradley Beal (Out)

Pistons: Isaiah Livers (Out, Concussion); Chris Smith (Out, Knee); Hamidou Diallo (Out, Finger)

Pregame notes

Win or lose (the Bucks game is in progress as this piece is published), the Wizards will look to go 4-0 against the Pistons on Friday night in Detroit. The teams last played each other at the beginning of the month, which resulted in a 116-113 win for Washington. Kyle Kuzma led with 21 points and a team-high 9 rebounds. Thomas Bryant played well, putting up 16 points off the bench. Caldwell Pope followed with 15 points, going 3-for-4 from downtown. For Detroit, Jerami Grant scored a team-high 26 points. Rookie Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey followed with 20 and 19 points respectively.

The Wizards’ Friday night game will be be the second of back-to-back games. On Thursday night, the Wizards lost to the Bucks 114-102, marking the their second consecutive loss. Kyle Kuzma has sat out the last the last 3 games due to right knee tendinitis and it is unclear yet if he will return against the Pistons.