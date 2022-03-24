The Washington Wizards lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, SDFDSFDSFDSFDS.

Washington got stomped 32-13 in the first quarter and never had their way after that. Milwaukee began by shooting 56.5 percent from the field in the first quarter with Jrue Holiday scoring 10 of his 24 points in that period alone, all in a game without Giannis Antetokounmpo or Khris Middleton. Grayson Allen also added 21 points and shot 5-of-7 from the three point line.

Washington was able to get the deficit down to single digits in the fourth quarter, but the outcome of this game against the defending NBA champions was never in doubt. The Wizards were blown out early and just had no answer for the Bucks and their hot three point shooting (16-of-35) tonight.

There’s something else of note here over the last several games which I have noticed, but haven’t written much about. Thomas Bryant has been racking up DNP’s while Daniel Gafford and Anthony Gill are also getting minutes at center. Unless he is injured or something, I’m not sure why Bryant has racked up five DNP’s in Washington’s last six games despite the losing and the fact that this season is going downhill, besides the possibility that Washington is moving on from Bryant, who will be a free agent this offseason.

Bryant also had eight DNP’s this month as Washington continues to lose game after game, even with Kristaps Porzingis (16 points) now playing regularly. Adding Bryant back will not “save” this season obviously. But adding him into the mix will at least get him some more time to get back after missing the season due to a knee injury last season.

In addition to Porzingis, Ish Smith led with 17 points for Washington off the bench.

The Wizards are back in action tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET when they host the Detroit Pistons.