Wizards at Bucks GameThread

The Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks face off tonight in the cheese state of Wisconsin. However they’ll be players missing from both teams.

For the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma is still dealing with a knee injury that has sidelined him for a few games and could be a few more. Outside of Bradley Beal, Kuzma has been the scoring machine and facilitator lately for the Wizards to try and keep them afloat. With his absence, Kristaps Porzingis has been scoring but lacks defensive awareness. Everyone else is here and there.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are out tonight!

Injury Report Update:



Available:



Lindell - G League - Two Way



Out:



Giannis - Right Knee; Soreness

DeAndre' - Right Knee; Surgery

Sandro - G League - Two Way

Khris - Left Wrist; Soreness — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 24, 2022

Two big scorers for the Bucks should give Washington the advantage, but the Bucks still have too many assets and still stand at a -12 spread as heavy favorites. Again you don’t know how things will turn out for both eastern conference teams besides Milwaukee going to the playoffs and Washington a couple losses away from elimination.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.