Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Our national survey is already out like it is on Monday via email. But our Wizards specific survey was delayed because, the Reacts team doesn’t just take care of Bullets Forever and the NBA sites. They also take care of our NHL sites, MLB sites, NFL sites, soccer sites, and most importantly last week: our college sites. The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments started last weekend, so there was a lot to sort through. We apologize for the inconvenience.

We are back in business today, so here’s this week’s survey. As usual, we are asking about Wizards fan confidence. But we also have some additional questions. First, given that Corey Kispert has been starting regularly this season and holding his own, do you see him have a similar role next season or will be be reserve or even end-of-the-bench fodder once Bradley Beal returns?

Also, Deni Avdija has played consistent minutes this season and had a strong 17 point performance against the Los Angeles Lakers last Saturday. Though he is averaging 7.6 points and 5.1 rebounds a game, he’s not producing at the same level that fans were hoping when he was drafted in 2020 when there was no Summer League due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In light of everything, should Avdija play in Summer League this year? And on top of that, should he play in EuroBasket this September? The tournament will run close to the timeframe of training camp given that the Wizards will have preseason games in Japan on Sept. 24 and 27, but for his native Israel, Avdija will have more time to play as a primary option.

Fill out our survey below!

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.