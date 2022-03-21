Free Rui! The campaign starts with the latest episode of the #SoWizards podcast

Ron Oakes-Cunningham has seen enough. During the latest episode of the #SoWizards podcast, Ron argues that it’s time for Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. to give Hachimura extended minutes and more opportunities to produce.

Ron and special guest Domo from the Wizards of Gallery Place podcast make a compelling case. But can they persuade me to give up his Hachimura “hate?” Can they convince me Hachimura has a “dog” inside him?

Also in this episode, the guys talked about Kyle Kuzma’s relative value and express three different views. Ron thinks he should be traded to make room for Hachimura. Domo argued he should be re-signed to be part of a top three that includes Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. And my view: Kuzma isn’t good enough to be the third best player on a good team, and the Wizards should continue looking to upgrade.

We thought were closing with a conversation about what we want and expect to see over the team’s last 12 games. Somehow, that evolved into further discussion that included whether Deni Avdija should play PG in this final stretch, whether he can play PG, and if shooting struggles could be helped with some Lasik eye surgery.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.