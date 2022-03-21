The Washington wizards had a 23 point lead against the Houston Rockets on Monday’s match. But the second half was all Houston and Washington came out instead with a 115-97.

Hats off to Christian Wood who scored 15 straight points in the fourth quarter, 30 points in the second half, and 39 overall. Jalen Green also scored 17 points. The Rockets also made excellent adjustments after a poor first quarter for them, while the Wizards were complacent.

I don’t have an analysis to give about this game without cussing left and right so we’ll have Kevin handle the stats since he’s a bit more level-headed than yours truly.

But this game is almost like a repeat of the Los Angeles Clippers loss last January when they squandered a 35 point lead. That loss happened BEFORE the trade deadline. This one tonight happened after the deadline, and with Porzingis playing. Something’s gotta change next year after seeing this debacle.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points to lead the Wizards tonight.

The Wizards’ next game is on Thursday when they play the Milwaukee Bucks. Rant away, my friends.