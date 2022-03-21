Wizards at Rockets GameThread

The Washington Wizards are back on the road tonight! This time their opponent are the Houston Rockets which should be a game the Wizards should easily win with a -5 spread.

Houston doesn’t have anything to play for as they’re already eliminated from playoff contention. Washington isn’t eliminated yet but it’s a small percentage they’ll jump back into play-in form. They’ll need to win more than they lose and hope the Atlanta Hawks go on some type of losing streak. Otherwise nothing will change!

Kyle Kuzma is out for tonight’s game which is a loss for Washington as he’s been leading the scoring and facilitating for some time now.

