Lakers started this one very aggressive, particularly going to the basket at will and this was despite having a much smaller lineup, which included Lebron James at Center.

18 of Lakers first 20 points came in the paint. #WizLakers — Chris Miller (@cmillsnbcs) March 20, 2022

The first half play led to the Lakers having as much as a 16 point lead and the Wizards not leading for one second of the game. The Wizards actually did not gain the lead until 7:26 left in the 4th quarter.

The game really changed course towards the end of the 3rd quarter when Lebron James sat down to rest. The Wizards closed the quarter out on a 10-2 run to get within 6, after being down 14 before Lebron sat. From there, the Wizards kept creeping back in the game, in large part to running their offense through Kristaps Porzingis.

Lakers didn’t have much of an answer for Porzingis and their offense went cold as well, as the Wizards pick up the surprising comeback win, 127-119.

LeBron becomes 2nd all-time leading scorer in 2nd quarter

Lebron moves to 2nd place all-time in scoring thanks to a layup and the Wizards crowd showed appreciation for this amazing and historic accomplishment.

36,930 points



LeBron James passes Karl Malone for 2nd place on the NBA's all-time scoring list pic.twitter.com/qyQ7muzJYt — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) March 20, 2022

Season’s Best for Sato

If there is an argument for Tomas Satoransky to steal some more minutes in the rotation, tonight was the best evidence for it. This was his best game as a Wizard, finishing with 16 points, played stellar defense and just overall mistake free basketball (didn’t miss a shot or have a turnover.)

The Unicorn Comes Through

The Wizards knew if they were going to pull this out, they were going to have to score down the stretch, especially with Lebron on the other end and Kristaps Porzingis answered the call in the absence of Kyle Kuzma tonight. Although he was quiet for much of the game, and even at times was ineffective, his insertion back in the 4th was the difference in the game. Porzingis finished with a team-high 27 points.