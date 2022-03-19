Preview: Wizards are the favorites over the Lakers, but not by much

The Washington Wizards (29-40) and the Los Angeles Lakers (30-40), perception-wise, are not the best teams in their respective conferences as their records are close to similar. The only problem is Washington sits below reach of the play-in tournament while the Lakers are in ninth place in the Western Conference which is a spot in the play-in tournament.

The most recent memory of the Lakers and Wizards history would be a week ago in their first meeting of the season. Wizards seemed in control in the first half and then it was the Lebron James takeover as he finished with 50 points. Former Laker Kyle Kuzma had 23 points and Corey Kispert notched a career-high 21 points. It’s really #SoWizards when opponents have outstanding stats against them or their opponent can be easily beaten and Washington just doesn’t capitalize on it.

Here’s another memorable game where the Wizards won in overtime back in February 2021. Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were still with the Lakers and Russell Westbrook was with Washington. Bradley Beal and Westbrook combined for 65 points.

DraftKings Odds

So the odds for the game can be found here on DraftKings Sportsbook and you’ll see the Wizards are tthe favorites with a -2 spread. It’s interesting how that is decided since neither team are playing that well, but having Washington as the favorites...are we serious here? Now Los Angeles based on player talent may be the better team, but I’d still take them over the Wizards just simply off of inconsistencies. And it never ceases to amaze me that teams that are struggling find their way and chemistry when facing Washington.

Spread: Wizards -2

Total (over/under): 230

Moneyline: Wizards -130, Lakers +110

How to watch

You can watch the game tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington. Listen to it on The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM

