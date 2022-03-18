After a great #soWizards feel-good loss to the Knicks last night 97-100, with Kuzma making the final score look close, the Wizards have now piled six L’s in a row. Nothing better than trying to get a W against the LeBron-led Lakers to feel good again.

Game Info

When: Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Odds: The Wizards are -2.5 with the spread so they are favored to win. Says much about how bad the Lakers season has been! Diamond has more on that here.

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Out), Kristaps Porzingis (Day-To-Day)

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington, Talen Horton-Tucker (Day-To-Day)

Pregame notes

Kuzma revenge game?— Kyle Kuzma had a chance for a revenge game last week in L.A. but that did not quite pan out the way he would have wanted to. LeBron James dominated on both sides of the floor from the initial get-go, and the Wizards looked mostly like in pre-season mode. Tonight Kuz has a chance to change the script on his departure from the Lakers, even if just a tiny bit.

Westbrook returns — Will the Wizards honor Russell Westbrook in some way on his return to the Nation’s Capital? It must be said that the trade he pulled-off together with Tommy Sheppard might have been one of the greatest in franchise history.

Double team strategy — Will the Wizards double (and triple) team LeBron? After the wreckage of the Wizards’ defense last week that might be a wise strategy. Deni Avdija could get more minutes in a defensive capacity. Always interesting to tune in to a Wizards—LeBron game should be a fun one!

Flashback: LeBron drops 50 on helpless Wizards a week ago in L.A.

Age 37 LeBron is still performing at a near-MVP level. Last week he scored at ease as well as facilitated for teammates to easily defeat the Wizards and give the Lakers a much needed feel-good game in their otherwise busted season:

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.