At this point, it’s time to focus on what the Washington Wizards as a franchise plan to do next in the offseason and in the NBA Draft. The losses keep piling up and it’s too late in the season for a miracle to happen.

The Wizards have now lost six consecutive games, most recent coming from the New York Knicks. In the 100-97 loss, it was a matter of whose shots fell at the right moment despite Washington at the last few minutes trying to rally back.

The comeback bid fell short.



Kuzma: 18 PTS, 9 AST

The Wizards went on a 16-2 run with four minutes left in the fourth quarter to bring their deficit within one, but a missed shot from Kyle Kuzma ended up sealing their fate as RJ Barrett sunk two free throws extending the lead. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put up a three-pointer but it was no good as New York moved on victorious.

All starters for the Wizards except Caldwell-Pope were in double figures. Kristap Porzingis notched a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Kuzma put up 18 points of his own, while Corey Kispert added 14 points. All Knicks starters were in double digits led by Julius Randle and Barrett both with 18 points. Randle grabbed 17 boards as well.

Speaking of rebounds, New York had 60 rebounds to Washington’s 38. On top of Randle’s 17 rebounds, Mitchell Robinson grabbed 12 with 10 being offensive. A total of 19 offensive rebounds may have added to the Wizards demise since they only grabbed three. The Knicks’ defense was what won the game for them especially since Evan Fournier was a ball hawk with three of New York’s nine total steals.

Despite the loss, Washington shot better than the Knicks overall and in three-point shooting, but we all know defense wins games and offense sells tickets.

The Wizards head back home for one game welcoming the Los Angeles Lakers. Their last meeting was a week ago when LeBron James scored 50 points and the Lakers won 122-109.

Game time is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.