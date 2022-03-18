Wizards at Knicks GameThread

The Washington Wizards are at Madison Square Garden tonight! The New York Knicks will be waiting for their Eastern Conference foe!

The Wizards are on a five-game losing streak after suffering a recent loss on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets. The Knicks are coming off a 30-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers where RJ Barrett scored 31 points. Washington sits half a game ahead of the Knicks, both teams fighting to get into the play-in tournament as the Atlanta Hawks hold almost a five-game lead for the final spot.

The Wizards have shown they can get everyone involved as multiple players will end the game in double figures, but the whole living and dying by the three-point shot is something that needs some careful consideration. New York has the ability to get going beyond the arc but can also challenge opponents in the paint. Washington, again, will have their work cut out for them per usual.

What’s your prediction for tonight and for the remaining schedule on the season?