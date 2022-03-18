 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Send us your Wizards and Mystics questions for a March 23 mailbag!

Send us your questions!

By Albert Lee
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 13 Big 12 Women’s Tournament - Baylor Bears v Texas Longhorns
NaLyssa Smith may very well be a Mystic in less than a month.
Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards, barring an act of God, will be in the Draft Lottery this season. Many fans’ focuses have rightfully been redirected toward the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament, where we could see a player who could be the next cornerstone here in Washington for years to come.

The Washington Mystics are also heading into the WNBA Draft in less than a month. We have some draft profiles coming for all the top prospects in the days ahead. The NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament is also ongoing, and perhaps we’ll see one of the top prospects, like NaLyssa Smith, lead her Baylor Lady Bears to a deep tournament run.

It’s also now time for our March mailbag. So here’s how to get a question in.

  • Email me: aleeinthedmv AT gmail DOT com
  • Comment on this post
  • Tweet at us or reply to us on Facebook with the hashtag #BFMailbag.

We’ll take submissions through 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Mar. 21. We’ll have our mailbag on Wednesday, Mar. 23. There may be more parts depending on the number of questions asked.

Thank you!

