The Washington Wizards, barring an act of God, will be in the Draft Lottery this season. Many fans’ focuses have rightfully been redirected toward the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament, where we could see a player who could be the next cornerstone here in Washington for years to come.

The Washington Mystics are also heading into the WNBA Draft in less than a month. We have some draft profiles coming for all the top prospects in the days ahead. The NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament is also ongoing, and perhaps we’ll see one of the top prospects, like NaLyssa Smith, lead her Baylor Lady Bears to a deep tournament run.

It’s also now time for our March mailbag. So here’s how to get a question in.

Email me: aleeinthedmv AT gmail DOT com

Comment on this post

Tweet at us or reply to us on Facebook with the hashtag #BFMailbag.

We’ll take submissions through 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Mar. 21. We’ll have our mailbag on Wednesday, Mar. 23. There may be more parts depending on the number of questions asked.

Thank you!