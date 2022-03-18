 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Draft lottery prospects in NCAA Tournament action on Friday

These prospects are projected to be available in the Wizards’ general draft range and will be playing in Round 1 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Friday.

By Matt Modderno
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Purdue
Johnny Davis drives against Jaden Ivey
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

We already showed you all of the NBA Draft prospects who could be available to the Wizards in the lottery that played their First Round games in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament on Thursday. Now, here are the players potentially available to the Wizards that will be playing their First Round game on Friday. For a deeper dive into each player, check out the latest episode of the Bleav in Wizards podcast.

#2 Auburn vs #15 Jacksonville - 12:40 p.m. EST

Jabari Smith*, 6-10 freshman forward: 17.1 points, 7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 blocks, 42.8% 3P (5.4 attempts)

Walker Kessler, 7’1 sophomore center: 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.5 blocks, 1.1 steals, 1.1 turnovers, 20% 3P (1.5 attempts), 60.2% FT

(*Author’s note: yes, I realize he’s unlikely to be available to the Wizards. But still felt worth noting for anyone who hasn’t seen him yet).

NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Alabama
Kessler and Smith protecting the rim
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

#3 Purdue vs #14 Yale - 2:00 p.m. EST

Jaden Ivey, 6-4 sophomore guard: 17.3 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.4 turnovers, 36.8% 3P (4.8 attempts)

Syndication: Journal-Courier
Jaden Ivey almost hitting his head on the rim on a dunk
Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

#2 Duke vs 15 CSUF - 7:10 p.m. EST

Paolo Banchero, 6-10 freshman forward: 17 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.4 turnovers, 30.6% 3P, 73% FT

AJ Griffin, 6-7 freshman wing: 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 46.7% 3P (4 attempts), 75.6% FT

Mark Williams, 7-0 sophomore center: 11 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 74% FT

Wendell Moore, 6-6 junior wing: 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals, 2 turnovers, 40.2% 3P (3.4 attempts), 79% FT

NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at Duke
The Duke big men
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

#6 LSU vs #11 Iowa State - 7:20 p.m. EST

Tari Eason, 6-8 sophomore forward: 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 2 steals, 2.2 turnovers, 35.5% 3P (2.4 attempts), 79.6% FT (6 attempts per game)

NCAA Basketball: Mississippi State at Louisiana State
Tari Eason blocking a shot vs Mississippi State
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

#1 Arizona vs TBD - 7:27 p.m. EST

Bennedict Mathurin, 6-6 sophomore wing: 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1 steal, 1.7 turnovers, 37.6% 3P (5.8 attempts), 76.4% FT

Christian Koloko, 7-0 junior center: 12.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 74.4% FT

NCAA Basketball: Stanford at Arizona
Bennedict Mathurin dunking against Stanford
Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

#3 Wisconsin vs #14 Colgate - 9:50 p.m. EST

Johnny Davis, 6-5 sophomore guard: 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steal, 2.3 turnovers, 31.7% 3P (3.6 attempts), 78.3% FT (6.2 attempts)

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament- Wisconsin vs Michigan State
Johnny Davis taking a midrange shot vs Michigan State
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

