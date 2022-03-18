NBA Draft lottery prospects in NCAA Tournament action on Friday

We already showed you all of the NBA Draft prospects who could be available to the Wizards in the lottery that played their First Round games in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament on Thursday. Now, here are the players potentially available to the Wizards that will be playing their First Round game on Friday. For a deeper dive into each player, check out the latest episode of the Bleav in Wizards podcast.

#2 Auburn vs #15 Jacksonville - 12:40 p.m. EST

Jabari Smith*, 6-10 freshman forward: 17.1 points, 7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 blocks, 42.8% 3P (5.4 attempts)

Walker Kessler, 7’1 sophomore center: 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.5 blocks, 1.1 steals, 1.1 turnovers, 20% 3P (1.5 attempts), 60.2% FT

(*Author’s note: yes, I realize he’s unlikely to be available to the Wizards. But still felt worth noting for anyone who hasn’t seen him yet).

#3 Purdue vs #14 Yale - 2:00 p.m. EST

Jaden Ivey, 6-4 sophomore guard: 17.3 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.4 turnovers, 36.8% 3P (4.8 attempts)

#2 Duke vs 15 CSUF - 7:10 p.m. EST

Paolo Banchero, 6-10 freshman forward: 17 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.4 turnovers, 30.6% 3P, 73% FT

AJ Griffin, 6-7 freshman wing: 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 46.7% 3P (4 attempts), 75.6% FT

Mark Williams, 7-0 sophomore center: 11 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 74% FT

Wendell Moore, 6-6 junior wing: 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals, 2 turnovers, 40.2% 3P (3.4 attempts), 79% FT

#6 LSU vs #11 Iowa State - 7:20 p.m. EST

Tari Eason, 6-8 sophomore forward: 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 2 steals, 2.2 turnovers, 35.5% 3P (2.4 attempts), 79.6% FT (6 attempts per game)

#1 Arizona vs TBD - 7:27 p.m. EST

Bennedict Mathurin, 6-6 sophomore wing: 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1 steal, 1.7 turnovers, 37.6% 3P (5.8 attempts), 76.4% FT

Christian Koloko, 7-0 junior center: 12.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 74.4% FT

#3 Wisconsin vs #14 Colgate - 9:50 p.m. EST

Johnny Davis, 6-5 sophomore guard: 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steal, 2.3 turnovers, 31.7% 3P (3.6 attempts), 78.3% FT (6.2 attempts)