The Washington Wizards (29-39) are facing the New York Knicks (29-40) on Friday night.

Game info

When: Friday, March 18, 2022, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Out, foot)

Knicks: Kemba Walker (Out); Nerlens Noel (Foot, Out); Quentin Grimes (Kneecap, Questionable); Derrick Rose (Out); Cam Reddish (Out)

Pregame notes

The Wizards will travel to New York City to face the Knicks for the second time this season on Friday night. In their December matchup, the Wizards topped the Knicks 125-117. Then Wizard Spencer Dinwiddie and Corey Kispert led with 21 and 20 points respectively. Washington had seven players score in double figures. For the Knicks, Kemba Walker went off with 44 points. Julius Randle (23 points) and Alec Burks (20 points) were the only others to score in double-figures for the Knicks.

This time around the Knicks are shorthanded due to injuries and Kemba Walker being ruled out for the remainder of the season so he can work out in preparation for next season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Forward Luka Samanic, who was out with a heel injury was waived by the team earlier today.

This season, the Knicks are 14-26 and the Wizards are 22-21 against Easter Conference opponents. Washington’s main priorities will be Julius Randle, who is leading the Knicks in scoring (20.4), rebounding (9.9) and assists (5.2) per game. R.J. Barrett is right behind Randle in scoring with 19.5 points per game. In his last 10 games, Barrett is averaging 26.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 42.5% from the field.