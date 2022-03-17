Thank you for your continued support for this week’s national results. To sign up for our national survey’s weekly emails, click on the link below.

Fans nationwide are most interested in seeing what Chet Holmgren will do in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament

Out of a list of candidates, nationwide fans are most interested in seeing what Gonzaga freshman center Chet Holmgren will do. He is averaging 14.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, who are once again the top seed in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. The games start today!

Despite his very lanky frame (which he’ll have to fill in as a pro), Holmgren is a very efficient scorer from inside and it. Forty-three percent of respondents viewed him as their top priority.

Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. was second place with 17 percent of the vote.

Of a list of several players, Tim Duncan is the Under-45 former NBA player whom fans want to see return

Okay…… I’m not sure what the purpose of this question is. I’d rather see them all stay retired.

But anyway, fans would like to see long-time San Antonio Spurs post Tim Duncan return (27 percent) with long-time Dallas Mavericks post Dirk Nowitzki at second place (21 percent).

