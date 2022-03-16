Another loss in the books and this time by the Denver Nuggets as the Washington Wizards lose 127-109. Washington couldn’t get the job done as the Nuggets had seven players in double figures, four coming off the bench. The Nuggets bench outscored Washington’s 59-56.

That's a wrap for Wednesday night.



Avdija: 19 PTS (season high), 7-10 FG

Porzingis: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 3 BLK#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/lttc6gOumI — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 17, 2022

Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with 29 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists and sat out the entire fourth quarter. As for the Wizards their leading scorer was Deni Avdija with a season-high 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Kristaps Porzingis, for the starters, had 16 points and seven rebounds as well.

Kyle Kuzma wasn’t present in the scoring department but contributed nine rebounds and seven assists to keep the team afloat as much as possible.

As a team, Washington shot 5 of 23 from three-point range which is 21.7 percent. It’s not exactly an area the Wizards excel in as there’s nights where the shots fall and nights like this they wish the shots would fall. It was clearly evident as Washington was down at the half 73-52 against a team that’s projected to come out the West.

Defensively, the Wizards have allowed 120 or more points for the 14th time this season and teams are noticing as the last four teams they’ve faced capitalized on it.

Washington, now on a five-game losing streak, will have to go into Madison Square Garden on Friday night and face the New York Knicks. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.