The Washington Wizards came into their clash against the Golden State Warriors winless in their Western Conference road trip. Those first three games were very winnable ones for a D.C. side desperately trying to sneak into the play-in picture.

The difference on Monday night is that it never really felt like a winnable game. Washington simple seemed outmatched on the road against a contending Warriors side. Golden State got a scorching 47 points from Stephen Curry, who was plenty motivated on the night with the return of Draymond Green while also celebrating his 34th birthday. Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson also chipped in a combined 40 points.

The Wizards kept it close in the first quarter. They went on a big run to cut an early deficit to three thanks to an Ish Smith buzzer-beater, 33-30. Deni Avdija led the way in the opening period with seven points, breaking a three-game scoreless streak and finishing with 13 points.

But the Warriors flipped the script in the second quarter, finishing the half 11-for-23 from the three-point line and entering the halftime break with a 73-57 lead over Washington.

The Wizards simply kept pace with Golden State in the second half, trailing by double-digits for nearly the entire time. D.C. made one final push in the fourth quarter as they managed to cut the deficit to nine. But that’s when Stephen Curry turned on kill mode as he scored the Warriors’ next 13 points to stifle any momentum the Wizards had for coming back. Final score: 126-112.

Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 25 points on 7-for-13 shooting. While Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 19 in his game-high 35 minutes. Kyle Kuzma largely struggled offensively, finishing with 11 points and going 1-for-6 from distance.

The Wizards return home on Wednesday night to face off against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.