Wizards at Warriors GameThread

Saturday Night was a very ugly situation for the Washington Wizards, as they lost to the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers. They will look to break this 3-game losing streak tonight in San Francisco as they take on the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State, in 3rd place in the Western Conference, will get back their star power forward, Draymond Green, who is expected to be on a minutes restriction tonight. Although, his stats don’t bare it out, Draymond has proven to be a difference maker for this team, so it will be interesting to see how he is integrated back into the rotation against the Wizards.

On the flip side, the Wizards have struggled mightily with their defense as of late. Giving up a 50-point game to Lebron James and a 44-point game to Portland’s Josh Hart in back-to-back games is less than ideal. We know the Warriors have the firepower to put points up in bunches, but can the Wizards find a way to slow them down?

Join the conversation tonight. The coverage for the game starts at 10 PM on NBC Sports Washington.