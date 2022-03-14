Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Washington Wizards have lost each of their three games on their west coast road trip and will play the Golden State Warriors tonight. Let’s say that they are probably going to lose that one too. Washington doesn’t have too many “easy” games left. And it’s not like any game is going to be an “easy win.” Things just aren’t going well for the team in the standings at the moment.

Given all the losing on this road trip, it’s fair to pop the question: is the play-in even worth fighting for at this point? Vote in our survey below.

