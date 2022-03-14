 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

SB Nation NBA Reacts Week 22: Should the Wizards prioritize the draft or the play-in?

Time to vote in this week’s survey.

By Albert Lee
/ new
Washington Wizards v Portland Trail Blazers
If nothing else, Corey Kispert is getting some playing time.
Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Washington Wizards have lost each of their three games on their west coast road trip and will play the Golden State Warriors tonight. Let’s say that they are probably going to lose that one too. Washington doesn’t have too many “easy” games left. And it’s not like any game is going to be an “easy win.” Things just aren’t going well for the team in the standings at the moment.

Given all the losing on this road trip, it’s fair to pop the question: is the play-in even worth fighting for at this point? Vote in our survey below.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

We will share your results later this week!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Loading comments...