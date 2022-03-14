The Washington Wizards continue their tough West Coast road trip. Having lost to both L.A. teams, the Wizards had a chance to get a break against a decimated Portland team, however they still lost. On Monday evening they head over to San Francisco to meet the Golden State Warriors and hope for an upset win to keep their play-in hopes alive.

Game info

When: : Monday, March 14, 2022, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

How to watch: LeaguePass

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Out, foot)

Warriors: Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green (Out)

Pregame notes

The Wizards are regressing to the mean — The Wizards started the season on a strong note that seemed to contradict the odds they were given in mid-October right before the season started. Indeed, ESPN predicted 36-46, FiveThirtyEight forecasted 38-44, and Caesars 34.5 wins.

Sitting currently at 29-37 with 16 games remaining, those numbers looks quite reasonable. Especially given that the Wizards tend to ‘never tank’, and other teams on their remaining schedule probably will be glad to collect some L’s for better lottery positioning: the Wizards still have to play the tanking Rockets, Magic, Pistons, and the Knicks (twice), and maybe they’ll luck out on a few other games (though maybe Kevin Porter Jr. will dagger them again on the buzzer).

Tomas Satoransky still rusty — It looks like Sato is still a bit rusty, at least in the scoring department. Hopefully he will look more for his shot in the coming stretch as that tends to open up also his play-making opportunities. In the previous game he had a very good assist/turnover ratio of 4. But he should be more aggressive looking for his shot, taking Ish Smith’s example.

The center roation — The center rotation of the Wizards has been one of their weak points in recent weeks. Thomas Bryant looks a bit checked-out, while opposing teams seems to have figured Gafford’s weaknesses. And, Porzingis isn’t exactly a center. Work in progress.

The odds — The Wizards’ odds are +12.5 tonight. In other words, the bookies think Washington will be blown out.

Flashback: Wizards beat Warriors in California last year

The Wizards met Golden State almost a year ago when Westbrook was still on the team. The game ended in dramatic fashion, as the Wiz were down 104-107 with seconds left in regulation. Beal picked up a loose offensive board after Westbrook badly missed a three to tie. The rest was quite awesome — I won’t spoil it for you, here it is: