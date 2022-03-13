The Washington Wizards’ west coast road trip is not getting any easier after a 127-118 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Washington was able to take a quick seven point lead early on, bit this game was Portland for pretty much the rest of the way. Sure, the Wizards ended up losing this game by single digits, but the outcome of the game was never in doubt in the second half. It is also another very poor loss for Washington because Portland was without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and more. The Blazers also led by as many as 22 points in the second quarter and they shot 57 percent in the first half. Josh Hart led the Blazers with 44 points and Trenton Watford also added 27 for Portland.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 26 points and Kyle Kuzma added 22 more.

The Wizards have one more game left in their road trip for Monday when they travel to San Francsico to play the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET. Enjoy your Sundays everyone. I’m just too disappointed to say anything more in detail, so I’ll let Kevin Broom handle that in the morning.