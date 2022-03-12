Wizards at Trail Blazers GameThread

After a disappointing loss last night against the struggling Los Angeles Lakers, the Wizards looking to get back on track against the Portland Trail Blazers. This will be the 3rd game on the road trip and by the standings, likely their best chance to pick up a win.

The Blazers, like the Wizards, are on the outside looking into the playoff race, currently in 12th place in the their conference. Some of that is due to the absence of their superstar Damian Lillard who has been out for much of the season.

That has led to opportunities for players such as Anfernee Simons to emerge. Simons has had a breakout year, which included a 31-point performance in the Blazers’ first matchup with the Wizards. This time around though, Simons will not be a factor, as he is listed as out due to a quad injury.

Can the Wizards take advantage? Can they pick up this first win on this 4-game West Coast swing?

Join the conversation tonight as the Wizards take on the Blazers on NBC Sports Washington. Coverage kicks off at 10 PM.