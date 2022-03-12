Game Info

When: Saturday March 12 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Odds: The odds for the game can be found here at DraftKings. Wizards are the favorites with a -6 spread.

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Wrist, Out)

Blazers: Anfernee Simons (Quad, Out); Justise Winslow (Achilles, Game-Time Decision); Eric Bledsoe (Achilles, Game-Time Decision); Damian Lillard (Abdomen, Out); Joe Ingles (Knee, Out); Jusuf Nurkic (Foot, Out); Nassir Little (Shoulder, Out)

Pregame Notes

The Washington Wizards as of late have been straddling the line, losing leads and looking to bow out gracefully from any type of playoff contention, whether it’s play-in tournament or not. None of it of course is intentional, but many were just hoping for a little more especially once all the “toxic” players were traded and removed.

The addition of Kristaps Porzingis and the all-around player vibe from Kyle Kuzma lately has been spot on and fun to watch. Imagine if Washington had a true point guard to go with all this scoring, it’d be a different season and definitely a different vibe. No team is ever easy to play so having the better odds doesn’t always mean much, so Washington needs to go out blazing and maintain and control the tempo of the game.

Both Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers are in similar predicaments as both their best players are out for the season and both teams sit in 11th place which if the season ended today so would theirs. Every game matters since All-Star weekend ended and there isn’t much of the season remaining to time to get going.

