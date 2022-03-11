Thank you for your responses in this week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. To sign up for our national survey, click on the link below.

Related NBA Reacts Sign Up Form

Fans think the Boston Celtics are BACK!

The Boston Celtics have won four straight games and eight of their last 10. They are now fifth place in the Eastern Conference and are having the late season surge that we wished that the Washington Wizards would have had not too long ago. Since the national media seems to be rather optimistic about Boston anyway, I’m not surprised that 69 percent of fans nationwide think they are back in business in the Eastern Conference. I still think this is the Milwaukee Bucks’ conference to lose, however.

The Suns are the NBA’s most complete team

This is another question where I’m not surprised with the answer. The Suns are the NBA’s best team with a 53-13 record, so I’ll let that speak for itself.

Most fans think the Lakers are ... in need of a change

The Lakers are 28-37 and ninth place in the NBA’s Western Conference. That’s far from the preseason championship contender label many fans gave when they acquired Russell Westbrook from the Wizards.

To be fair, it’s not like the Wizards are doing any better themselves, so I probably shouldn’t be saying anything.

A significant minority think Tom Thibodeau should be fired by the New York Knicks

Wasn’t this guy last year’s NBA Coach of the Year? Then again, the Knicks and NYC have little patience for anything besides microwave results (even if things blow up in their face). And maybe fans nationally feel the same way.

Anyway, if you thought the Wizards are having a bad season after making the playoffs last year, the Knicks had an even bigger decline. They are currently 12th place in the East with a 28-38 record.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.