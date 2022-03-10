By the Numbers: Wizards lose to Los Angeles Clippers, 115-109

The Wizards led by five with 2:37 left in the fourth quarter, but the Los Angeles Clippers closed with an 11-0 run to win, 115-109.
It would have been a great tanking loss if the Wizards were tanking. They’re still trying to win, of course. Last night’s game followed a familiar pattern — the Wizards offense was decent (113 offensive rating is a little better than league average this season), and their defense was bad. The Clippers had a 59.3% effective field goal percentage en route to a 120 offensive rating.
Personal and professional commitments have me tight on time, so I’m skipping straight to the numbers.
Four Factors
Below are the four factors that decide who wins and loses in basketball — shooting (efg), rebounding (offensive rebounds), ball handling (turnovers), fouling (free throws made).
I’ve simplified them a bit. While the factors are usually presented as percentages, that’s more useful over a full season. In a single game, the raw numbers in each category are easier to understand.
Four Factors: Wizards 109 at Clippers 115
|FOUR FACTORS
|CLIPPERS
|WIZARDS
|EFG
|0.593
|0.529
|OREB
|7
|9
|TOV
|12
|12
|FTM
|13
|17
|PACE
|96
|ORTG
|120
|113
Key Stats
Below are a few performance metrics, including the Player Production Average (PPA) Game Score (very similar to the one I used to call Scoreboard Impact Rating). PPA is my overall production metric, which credits players for things they do that help a team win (scoring, rebounding, playmaking, defending) and dings them for things that hurt (missed shots, turnovers, bad defense, fouls).
Game Score (GmSC) converts individual production into points on the scoreboard in this game. The scale is the same as points and reflects each player’s total contributions for the game. The lowest possible GmSC is zero.
PPA is a per possession metric designed for larger data sets. In small sample sizes, the numbers can get weird. But some readers prefer it, so I’m including PPA scores as well. Reminder: in PPA, 100 is average, higher is better and replacement level is 45. For a single game, replacement level isn’t much use, and I reiterate the caution about small samples producing weird results.
POSS is the number of possessions each player was on the floor in this game.
PTS = points scored
ORTG = offensive rating, which is points produced per individual possessions x 100. League average last season was 112.3. Points produced is not the same as points scored. It includes the value of assists and offensive rebounds, as well as sharing credit when receiving an assist.
USG = offensive usage rate. Average is 20%.
ORTG and USG are versions of stats created by Wizards assistant coach Dean Oliver and modified slightly by me. ORTG is an efficiency measure that accounts for the value of shooting, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers. USG includes shooting from the floor and free throw line, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers.
Key Stats: Wizards
|WIZARDS
|MIN
|POSS
|PTS
|ORTG
|USG
|PPA
|GmSC
|+/-
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|35
|69
|16
|145
|16.3%
|206
|25.7
|3
|Daniel Gafford
|22
|43
|14
|126
|26.1%
|219
|17.1
|-2
|Rui Hachimura
|24
|48
|18
|144
|22.6%
|196
|17.0
|-3
|Ish Smith
|16
|31
|4
|132
|22.3%
|283
|15.9
|0
|Kristaps Porzingis
|26
|52
|19
|119
|26.7%
|97
|9.0
|-3
|Raul Neto
|23
|46
|12
|126
|22.2%
|102
|8.5
|-2
|Corey Kispert
|24
|48
|9
|107
|15.9%
|94
|8.1
|1
|Kyle Kuzma
|33
|66
|17
|95
|24.4%
|65
|7.7
|-6
|Tomas Satoransky
|19
|38
|0
|22
|7.4%
|-10
|0.0
|-11
|Deni Avdija
|19
|39
|0
|0
|12.4%
|-129
|0.0
|-7
Key Stats: Clippers
|CLIPPERS
|MIN
|POSS
|PTS
|ORTG
|USG
|PPA
|GmSC
|+/-
|Marcus Morris Sr.
|35
|71
|27
|163
|22.7%
|309
|37.3
|9
|Reggie Jackson
|40
|80
|31
|128
|29.6%
|197
|26.8
|9
|Terance Mann
|29
|59
|9
|110
|17.3%
|172
|17.3
|18
|Luke Kennard
|31
|63
|19
|145
|18.0%
|151
|16.1
|5
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|19
|38
|4
|134
|10.1%
|110
|7.2
|10
|Nicolas Batum
|33
|67
|8
|104
|12.2%
|59
|6.8
|-5
|Ivica Zubac
|27
|54
|10
|83
|25.2%
|38
|3.5
|-14
|Amir Coffey
|25
|50
|7
|86
|14.4%
|-6
|0.0
|-2
