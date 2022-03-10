By the Numbers: Wizards lose to Los Angeles Clippers, 115-109

The Wizards led by five with 2:37 left in the fourth quarter, but the Los Angeles Clippers closed with an 11-0 run to win, 115-109.

It would have been a great tanking loss if the Wizards were tanking. They’re still trying to win, of course. Last night’s game followed a familiar pattern — the Wizards offense was decent (113 offensive rating is a little better than league average this season), and their defense was bad. The Clippers had a 59.3% effective field goal percentage en route to a 120 offensive rating.

Personal and professional commitments have me tight on time, so I’m skipping straight to the numbers.

Four Factors

Below are the four factors that decide who wins and loses in basketball — shooting (efg), rebounding (offensive rebounds), ball handling (turnovers), fouling (free throws made).

I’ve simplified them a bit. While the factors are usually presented as percentages, that’s more useful over a full season. In a single game, the raw numbers in each category are easier to understand.

Four Factors: Wizards 109 at Clippers 115 ﻿FOUR FACTORS CLIPPERS WIZARDS ﻿FOUR FACTORS CLIPPERS WIZARDS EFG 0.593 0.529 OREB 7 9 TOV 12 12 FTM 13 17 PACE 96 ORTG 120 113

Key Stats

Below are a few performance metrics, including the Player Production Average (PPA) Game Score (very similar to the one I used to call Scoreboard Impact Rating). PPA is my overall production metric, which credits players for things they do that help a team win (scoring, rebounding, playmaking, defending) and dings them for things that hurt (missed shots, turnovers, bad defense, fouls).

Game Score (GmSC) converts individual production into points on the scoreboard in this game. The scale is the same as points and reflects each player’s total contributions for the game. The lowest possible GmSC is zero.

PPA is a per possession metric designed for larger data sets. In small sample sizes, the numbers can get weird. But some readers prefer it, so I’m including PPA scores as well. Reminder: in PPA, 100 is average, higher is better and replacement level is 45. For a single game, replacement level isn’t much use, and I reiterate the caution about small samples producing weird results.

POSS is the number of possessions each player was on the floor in this game.

PTS = points scored

ORTG = offensive rating, which is points produced per individual possessions x 100. League average last season was 112.3. Points produced is not the same as points scored. It includes the value of assists and offensive rebounds, as well as sharing credit when receiving an assist.

USG = offensive usage rate. Average is 20%.

ORTG and USG are versions of stats created by Wizards assistant coach Dean Oliver and modified slightly by me. ORTG is an efficiency measure that accounts for the value of shooting, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers. USG includes shooting from the floor and free throw line, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers.

Key Stats: Wizards ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS PTS ORTG USG PPA GmSC +/- ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS PTS ORTG USG PPA GmSC +/- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 35 69 16 145 16.3% 206 25.7 3 Daniel Gafford 22 43 14 126 26.1% 219 17.1 -2 Rui Hachimura 24 48 18 144 22.6% 196 17.0 -3 Ish Smith 16 31 4 132 22.3% 283 15.9 0 Kristaps Porzingis 26 52 19 119 26.7% 97 9.0 -3 Raul Neto 23 46 12 126 22.2% 102 8.5 -2 Corey Kispert 24 48 9 107 15.9% 94 8.1 1 Kyle Kuzma 33 66 17 95 24.4% 65 7.7 -6 Tomas Satoransky 19 38 0 22 7.4% -10 0.0 -11 Deni Avdija 19 39 0 0 12.4% -129 0.0 -7