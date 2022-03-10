The Washington Wizards lost 115-109 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night in the first game of their west coast road trip.

Washington started the first half of this game keeping things close. Despite being down 57-55 at the half, the Wizards forced the Clippers to commit 9 of their 12 turnovers and also made 13-of-15 free throws in the half. The Clippers only attempted three.

But of course, this was a game of two halves, and a game where things were decided in the fourth quarter. Washington even led 109-104 with less than 3 minutes left in the game. But they were scoreless the rest of the way and Nicolas Batum made the go-ahead three with 31 seconds left. In addition, the Clippers went 10-of-10 from the free throw line while the Wizards didn’t attempt a single shot from the charity stripe.

Kristaps Porzingis got the start again and looked sharp, scoring 19 points. Rui Hachimura and Kyle Kuzma also looked good scoring 19 and 18 points, respectively. Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 31 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter.

The Wizards will remain in LA to face off against the Lakers on Friday night. Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET. Have a great Thursday morning.