The Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons 116-113 to begin their 3-game homestand on Tuesday evening.

Saddiq Bey scored the first points of the game with corner three-pointer. From there, both teams continued to traded baskets in the the first quarter. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the team in the first quarter with a perfect 8 points, going 2-2 from beyond the arc and 2-2 from the free-throw line. Kuzma finally found his shot at the 6-minute mark in the first quarter, scoring a 3-pointer. Deni Avdija was subbed out with a bit over 2 minutes left in the first quarter with a limp. He had 2 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists before he left the game. The Wizards finished the first quarter leading 27-24.

At the end of the first half, the Wizards were down by 63-64. Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 15 and 14 points respectively. Cade Cunningham had 10 first half points, shooting 50 percent from the field.

For the Wizards, Daniel Gafford was having a dunk party in the first half.

The center had 12 points, going a perfect 5-for-5 from the field. Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope finished the first half with 11 and 10 points respectively. The team finished the first half shooting better than the Pistons, going 58.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from the 3-point line. They were 9-for-13 from the free-throw line. The Wizards had 7 turnover to Detroits 3 turnovers.

In the third quarter, Cade Cunningham showed why he’s in the running for Rookie of the Year with a dunk on fellow rookie Corey Kispert.

With just under 8 minutes left in the third quarter, Gafford was subbed out and was limping as headed towards the bench. He did return to the floor later. Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant provided some spark off the the bench.

Going into the fourth quarter the Wizards were up by 2 points. Kuzma picked up his fourth foul with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter. With under 2 minutes in regulation, the Wizards were up by 6 points but the Pistons cut the Wizards’ lead to 1 point a few times with just under a minute left. Made free throws from Kuzma with 35 seconds left and Satoransky with 15.6 seconds left helped the Wizards down the stretch. Luckily, for the Wizards Killian Hayes’ three-point attempt with 0.9 seconds did not go in.

Kuzma nearly finished a double-double, leading with 21 points and grabbing a team-high 9 rebounds. Thomas Bryant had a great game, putting up 16 points off the bench. Caldwell Pope followed with 15 points, going 3-for-4 from downtown.

For Detroit, Jerami Grant led with 26 points. Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey followed with 20 and 19 points respectively.

The Wizards will be back at Capital One Arena on Friday to face the Atlanta Hawks at 7.p.m. ET.