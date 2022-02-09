So, you’re probably wondering: why is Ben Simmons on the lead art for a story about a game between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets?

Well, because the most interesting thing about this game is that there is a tiny chance this could be Ben Simmons’ first game of the season, if the Harden—for—Simons swap takes place by the deadline hours before tipoff.

Heck, this game even got bumped up to TNT in some part thanks to that (or not).

Other than that, we also don’t know who will suit up for the Wiz given that they have been reportedly dealing and wheeling with approximately 29 other teams.

Game Info

When: Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET (four and a half hours after the NBA Trade Deadline)

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: TNT, LeaguePass

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Out), Daniel Gafford (Out)

Nets: Nic Claxton, Joe Harris, LaMarcus Aldrige, Kevin Durant (Out), James Harden, Kyrie Irving, (Day-to-Day)

Pregame notes

A nightmare of a home stretch continues— The Wizards were blown-out in their previous two home games. The Nets are themselves struggling, having recently lost 8 or so games in a row... The odds are even in favor of Washington for this one! But I wouldn’t bet on it.

Playing on Trade Deadline day — When will the NBA finally learn from the past and not schedule games for Trade Deadline day? Not only do numerous players have to find out big news about their careers, families, lives, while on the road, the NBA also expects them to suit up immediately and have to face fans, media, etc. This is too much.

Flashback: Wizards defeat Nets with Russell Westbrook’s clutch three!

Vintage Russ, say no more: