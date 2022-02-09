I was writing up how the Clippers could use Eric Bledsoe’s $18 million salary and small guarantee in 2022-23 salary to acquire Spencer Dinwiddie when Bledsoe was dealt to Portland for Norman Powell and Robert Covington. Bye article, BYE.

I don’t see a ton of great landing spots for Dinwiddie, although I’ve identified at least one more for today’s deal.

In this idea, Washington trades Spencer Dinwiddie and Raul Neto to the New York Knicks for Kemba Walker and Alec Burks.

Why do the Knicks do the deal?

The Knicks are widely reported known to be shopping Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel (and other vets) ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

This move would open up more “runway” for the Knicks group of young guards including Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride. That’s a nice group of young guards. Must be nice.

Their head coach, Tom Thibodeau, is an old school guy. Perhaps he prefers the old school way in which Spencer operates. He sure doesn’t seem to be enjoying the Kemba experiment. Kemba will be 32 and is already “managing playing time” on back to backs, ie taking oneof those games off. Burks will be 31 this summer. Walker and Burks combine to make over $19M next season. Burks has a team option for the 23-24 season.

More likely the Knicks are trying to combine these mid-tier guys for a CJ McCollum deal or similar.

Still, it would be fun to hear Mike Breen announcing Raul Neto games.

Why do the Wizards do the deal?

The Wizards add Kemba who can still fill it up when healthy. He’s best served as a reserve PG at this point. We can use one of those. If we move forward with Brad I see Kemba as a resource given his trials and tribulations in Charlotte.

The real get for me in this is Burks. He’s made himself into an efficient shot maker and secondary ball handler. He started 20 games so far this season. His best value would be as a 6th man. For all the fuss over Caris LeVert, it’s Burks who is shooting 40 percent from three point range and a 55 percent TS. LeVert is younger but only shoots 32 percent from deep. Burks actually leads the Knicks in Wins-Added. He can play in closing line-ups. What’s not to love?

I wanted to sign him before the Knicks did originally. Still do.

As mentioned above the Knicks are likely shooting for consolidation trades of their own to remake their PG spot but if that doesn’t materialize might they go old school PG with a history of success in NYC? Would you be just as stoked to add Nerlens Noel and Burks?

Rotation

Depth Chart after just this trade:

G: Kemba - Holiday - Winston

G: Kispert - Burks (Beal is not listed due to his injury)

F: Caldwell-Pope - Avdija -

F: Kuzma - Hachimura - Bertans - Todd

C: Gafford - Harrell - Bryant

Trade Resources

