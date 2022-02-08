Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

NBA fans did a great job picking the biggest All-Star snubs before injury replacements were made

In this week’s national survey, fans were asked who the biggest All-Star snubs were from the Eastern and Western Conference. In the East, Charlotte Hornets guard Lamelo Ball (19.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game) led the list of snubs. The Hornets are 28-27 for games played through Feb. 7.

In the Western Conference, San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray was the runaway winner. He is averaging 19.6 points, 9.2 assists and 8.4 assists per game. The Spurs are 20-34 this season.

There is a silver lining with the poll from this week. Both Ball and Murray were named as injury replacements for the NBA All-Star Game yesterday.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.



Great job national NBA fans!

