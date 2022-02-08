In today’s Deal of The Day, we will look at a trade idea between the Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz. I’ve seen Alex Choi ask this one on The Athletic with no response. Glad he emailed me right after I saw that! Specifically, does it make sense to send Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Utah for Joe Ingles and an asset?

In the final deal as the image shows above, Washington trades Caldwell-Pope and Raul Neto to Utah for injured forward Joe Ingles, Jared Butler and a 2022 second round pick.

Why do the Jazz do the deal?

The Jazz weren’t playing their usual brand of basketball when Ingles went down with a torn ACL. They were already on tilt, passed by Memphis and looking to an uncertain future. There continue to be rumblings regarding the relationship between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. All is not well in SLC.

Which is all to say they need reinforcements ASAP. In this deal they give up Butler, a rookie with eh stats but well documented talent (and medical red flags) out of Baylor. Tack on a late 2nd for fun as well.

In turn they get a defensive wing shooting 37% from 3pt range and an emergency reserve guard whose play will delight the Salt Lake City faithful.

Why do the Wizards do the deal?

This is one that I don’t see the Wizards doing unless they somehow come to the conclusion that a full tear down is in order. Gosh, why would anyone think that after these past two games? Oh, right.

The Jazz are light on picks having sent out many in recent years. The best they can offer this season is Memphis’ second, currently 58th overall. This is the range where some players are praying NOT to be drafted. Last year’s 58th pick was Jericho Sims, who has stuck as a two way contract with the Knicks. There is hope.

It’s unclear whether the Wizards had a draftable grade on Butler and passed or were scared off by his heart condition entirely. He was expected to be drafted in the 20s before news of his condition circulated. I believe that was around the time of the rookie combine. Butler wound up slipping to the Jazz at 40 (technically the Pelicans took him).

If he wasn’t considered draftable the Wizards could ask for Udoka Azubuile and/or Elijah Hughes instead. Azubuike hasn’t played much after suffering an ankle injury in November. Reports were it’s the same ankle that slowed him last season. Not sure that’s a great looking asset either. I’d love a big with size off the bench.

Hughes was a decent wing coming out of Syracuse. I thought he might wrestle more PT in Utah but that hasn’t happened. Eric Paschal is the other inexpensive low risk player to keep an eye on.

While the salary is a perfect match, I have to think KCP brings back more than this deal after the Pacers were able to flip Caris LeVert for a first and high second round pick. KCP isn’t getting all of that back as he isn’t creating shots or acting as a secondary ballhandler. His defense and shooting are worth a late first or high second given that he’s under salary control for next season as well. Again, only if they decide to tear it down. I would hop[e they can package KCP to bring back more talent and not just a contract on a player that will never suit up for the Wizards.

Rotation

Depth Chart after just this trade:

Dinwiddie - Holiday - Winston

Beal - Butler

Avdija - Kispert

Kuzma - Hachimura - Bertans - Todd

Gafford - Harrell - Bryant

Trade Resources

Want to request a trade target or send a challenge? Email me at Jheiser3 (at) gmail.com and include your Bullets Forever screen name.