The Washington Wizards just got their butts handed to them by the Miami Heat in a 121-100 loss and your recap will come out shortly.

In the meantime, here is this week’s survey, now that the Wizards have finished ALL of their games before the NBA trade deadline. Besides fan confidence, or lack thereof, do you think the Wizards will make a trade by Thursday? So far, it doesn’t seem like anything is imminent.

Results are coming later this week, and the survey may end as soon as tomorrow! Now let me cry and continue on with Emma Meesseman week!

