 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wizards vs. Heat GameThread

Chat about tonight’s game here!

By Albert Lee
/ new
Washington Wizards v Miami Heat Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards play the Miami Heat tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Watch it on NBC Sports Washington. Listen to it on The Team 980 AM and 106.7-2 FM.

Go Wizards!

Loading comments...